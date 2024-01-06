The area is home to palatial sandstone villas, both detached and semi-detached, and stretches behind Shawlands to Newlands, with the popular Newlands park nearby.

The members-only Newlands Tennis Club can be found on the street, which is bordered by Newlands Road, Merrylee Road and the White Cart river.

According to analysis by estate agents Savills, the average house price on Langside Drive is £826,000, based on actual property transactions in 2023. Five homes changed hands on the street in the past year.

This differs from a similar recent study by the Bank of Scotland, which was based on asking price for properties across Scotland.

Langside Drive

Using Savills’ data, the most expensive street in Scotland was found to be Pinetum Lane in Cammo, Edinburgh.

This new-build estate is home to the country’s hottest new properties, with five homes changing hands for an average price of £1,224,000.

When new build homes were taken out of the equation, the most expensive street was found to be Moray place in the capital’s New Town.

Based on five transactions, the average price for property was said to be £1,126,000.

Outside of Langside Drive in Glasgow, the most expensive properties in Scotland’s largest city were found to be split between the West End and the Southside.

Second-most expensive was said to be Cleveden Drive in Kelvinside, where 12 homes changed hands for an average of £770,000.

The newly-built Park Quadrant in the city’s Park Circus area, which linked the concentric ring of Victorian terraces in one of Glasgow’s most sought after locations, also appeared on the list.

Park Quadrant

These new apartments and penthouses, which were completed in 2020, were first envisioned by architect, Charles Wilson in 1851 and now change hands for an average of £626,000, based on 24 transactions in 2023.

Other expensive streets in Glasgow were said to be Cleveden Road, Kelvinside, where the average price for property was £604,000, Dalziel Drive in Pollokshields (£575,000) and Belhaven Terrace in West Dowanhill (£540,000).

Dowanhill’s Westbourne Gardens, Training Drive in Jordanhill, and Lauderdale Gardens and Falkland Street in Hyndland completed Glasgow’s ‘top ten’

In Aberdeen, the other city analysed by Savills, new build houses were found to command the highest prices.

The most expensive street in the Granite city was said to be Woodlea Way, in the suburb of Milltimber, where five properties sold with an average price of £747,000.

Outside the cities, Gullane, in East Lothian, remains one of Scotland’s most expensive areas for property, with 75 homes bought and sold for an average of £558,000.

North Berwick, also in East Lothian, came next on the list, where 136 houses were bought and sol for an average of £499,000

St Andrews, Fife , which has long boasted some of the most sought-after postcodes, saw 333 transactions at an average of £432,000.

Faisal Choudhry, Director of Scottish Research at Savills said: “As you will see, as well as the traditional locale, many of the top ten streets and indeed postcodes have been supported by new build transactions.

“Whilst these new build transactions have taken place in 2023, the reservations would have taken place last year.

“Nevertheless, the top end of the new build market in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen has remained strong in recent years as buyers seek energy efficient homes that offer space, at a fixed price with incentives, in and around established prime locations.”

The Bank of Scotland’s own research, released at the end of last year, found that prestigious Ann Street in central Edinburgh was Scotland’s most expensive street for a second year running.

The street, known for its stunning aesthetics and classic Georgian architecture, now sets buyers back over £1.68 million.

In second place – and one of the most well-known addresses in the world for a certain popular sport – was Golf Place, St Andrews (£1,614,972).

Wester Coates Avenue, back in Edinburgh, made up the top three, with properties averaging over £1.5 million (£1,529,423).

Graham Blair, Mortgages Director, Bank of Scotland, said: “We all know that houses come at a big cost, but these prestigious addresses offer some extremely pricey properties. Ann Street, in the beautiful city of Edinburgh, tops the most expensive list for a second year running, setting wealthy buyers back almost £1.7 million, on average.

”While these desirable areas aren’t immune to the wider house price falls we’ve seen this year, it’s clear Scotland’s snazziest streets continue to hold appeal for those able to afford a home on them.”