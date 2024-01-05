A landmark hotel in Argyll, on the Crinan Canal, has been put up for sale with offers in the region of £425,000 sought for the freehold interest.
The sale of the 11-bedroom Cairnbaan Hotel, three miles north of Lochgilphead and 35 miles south of Oban, is being conducted by Graham + Sibbald.
The Cairnbaan Hotel notes on its website that it has "now ceased trading".
It says: "Due to unavoidable and unforeseen circumstances, the hotel will be closed indefinitely.
Apologies for any inconvenience. We'd like to thank our patrons, both locally and those further afield."
Graham + Sibbald declared the sale “offers a wonderful opportunity for a new operator to build upon the well-known and well-established business in this excellent location”.
Graham + Sibbald said: “The Cairnbaan is a quaint traditional hotel, offering an impressive canal-side location and outstanding views in a popular tourist area in picturesque Argyll. The charming property is located on the Crinan Canal [and] its attractive location makes it a popular drive-out destination for residents and tourists alike.”
“Proud of its traditional origins, The Cairnbaan Hotel has kept its charm, by sympathetically expanding over the years to provide 11 spacious ensuite bedrooms, a quaint lounge bar, main restaurant, conservatory and function room. The property also benefits from a south facing outdoor terrace for alfresco activities overlooking the canal.”
As well as the 11 letting bedrooms, the property include owner’s accommodation.
Martin Sutherland, a hotel and leisure agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “The availability of the Cairnbaan Hotel is a fantastic opportunity to buy a well-known established business in a prominent position in the ever popular Argyll countryside.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here