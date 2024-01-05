The Cairnbaan Hotel notes on its website that it has "now ceased trading".

It says: "Due to unavoidable and unforeseen circumstances, the hotel will be closed indefinitely.

Apologies for any inconvenience. We'd like to thank our patrons, both locally and those further afield."

Graham + Sibbald declared the sale “offers a wonderful opportunity for a new operator to build upon the well-known and well-established business in this excellent location”.

Graham + Sibbald said: “The Cairnbaan is a quaint traditional hotel, offering an impressive canal-side location and outstanding views in a popular tourist area in picturesque Argyll. The charming property is located on the Crinan Canal [and] its attractive location makes it a popular drive-out destination for residents and tourists alike.”

“Proud of its traditional origins, The Cairnbaan Hotel has kept its charm, by sympathetically expanding over the years to provide 11 spacious ensuite bedrooms, a quaint lounge bar, main restaurant, conservatory and function room. The property also benefits from a south facing outdoor terrace for alfresco activities overlooking the canal.”

As well as the 11 letting bedrooms, the property include owner’s accommodation.

Martin Sutherland, a hotel and leisure agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “The availability of the Cairnbaan Hotel is a fantastic opportunity to buy a well-known established business in a prominent position in the ever popular Argyll countryside.”