A US fugitive who is believed to have faked his own death has been extradited from Scotland.
Nicholas Rossi, who faces rape charges in the States, was removed from Scotland on Friday (January 5), it is understood.
Scottish ministers signed an order in September 2023 giving permission for the 36-year-old to be extradited, following a lengthy case in the Scottish courts.
Read more: Who is Nicholas Rossi and what is he accused of?
Rossi had claimed he had been the victim of mistaken identity – telling courts he is an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight.
But a sheriff found he was Nicholas Rossi, and the appeal against extradition was dismissed in December, paving the way for him to be removed from the country.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We assisted partner agencies with the extradition of a 36-year-old man.”
Rossi was arrested at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in 2021, when he consistently insisted he was Arthur Knight.
But after a five-day hearing in November 2022, Sheriff Norman McFadyen said he was "ultimately satisfied" that "Mr Knight is indeed Nicholas Rossi, the person sought for extradition by the United States".
Rossi is wanted in the US for allegedly raping a woman in Utah in 2008, and also faces domestic abuse charges.
Born as Nicholas Alahverdian in Providence, Rhode Island, Rossi took the surname of his adopted stepfather David Rossi.
Authorities suspect he faked his own death and moved to the UK in order to evade charges in the US.
Read more: Wife of rape suspect who faked own death saves her PR firm from being struck off
Under the guise of Arthur Brown, Rossi moved to Glasgow with his wife Miranda Knight in 2021.
But he soon became seriously ill with Covid-19 and was hospitalised at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
In July 2020, DNA allegedly linked Rossi to the rape in Utah, ultimately leading to his discovery in Scotland.
With the assistance of medical staff, Arthur Knight was identified as Rossi and he was arrested on December 13, 2021.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here