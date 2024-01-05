Scottish ministers signed an order in September 2023 giving permission for the 36-year-old to be extradited, following a lengthy case in the Scottish courts.

Rossi had claimed he had been the victim of mistaken identity – telling courts he is an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight.

But a sheriff found he was Nicholas Rossi, and the appeal against extradition was dismissed in December, paving the way for him to be removed from the country.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We assisted partner agencies with the extradition of a 36-year-old man.”

Rossi was arrested at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in 2021, when he consistently insisted he was Arthur Knight.

But after a five-day hearing in November 2022, Sheriff Norman McFadyen said he was "ultimately satisfied" that "Mr Knight is indeed Nicholas Rossi, the person sought for extradition by the United States".

Rossi is wanted in the US for allegedly raping a woman in Utah in 2008, and also faces domestic abuse charges.

Born as Nicholas Alahverdian in Providence, Rhode Island, Rossi took the surname of his adopted stepfather David Rossi.

Authorities suspect he faked his own death and moved to the UK in order to evade charges in the US.

Under the guise of Arthur Brown, Rossi moved to Glasgow with his wife Miranda Knight in 2021.

But he soon became seriously ill with Covid-19 and was hospitalised at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

In July 2020, DNA allegedly linked Rossi to the rape in Utah, ultimately leading to his discovery in Scotland.

With the assistance of medical staff, Arthur Knight was identified as Rossi and he was arrested on December 13, 2021.