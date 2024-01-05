He previously claimed that he was the victim of mistaken identity, telling courts that he was an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight.

Who is Nicholas Rossi amid his extradition from Scotland?





Who is Nicholas Rossi and where is he from? (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Nicholas Rossi (or Nicholas Alahverdian as he is also known in the US), was born on July 11, 1987, in Providence, Rhode Island.

He previously alleged that he had suffered abuse and negligence in the Department of Children, Youth and Families (Rhode Island's social care service).

He unsuccessfully sued the DCYF in federal court in 2011 before voluntarily dismissing the lawsuit when Rhode Island waived his medical expenses which amounted to around $200,000.

Why is Nicholas Rossi being extradited from Scotland?





Before being extradited, Nicholas Rossi was identified and arrested while seeking treatment for Covid-19 at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in 2021.

He was arrested on charges of an alleged rape in the state of Utah which is said to have taken place in 2008.

After a lengthy court battle, a sheriff at the Sheriff's Court in Edinburgh decided that he could be extradited to the United States.

This was later confirmed by Scottish Justice Secretary Angela Constance in October 2023.