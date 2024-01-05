Its said both summer 2024 holidays and late bookings for this winter were proving to be popular.

The package holiday group declared "more customers than ever" were “looking to book their well-deserved holidays into the diary during the…peak holiday booking period”.

Jet2 said 10 destinations enjoying popularity were the Canaries, Balearics, mainland Spain, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, Italy, Malta and Bulgaria.

The holiday operator noted “strong demand from families, with millions of free child place holidays still available during the school holidays”, and declared all-inclusive bookings had also been enjoying strong growth.

It added: “These types of holidays have seen a surge since Jet2holidays was named a Which? recommended provider for both family holidays and all-inclusive holidays just before Christmas.”

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This time of year has traditionally been the peak period for holiday bookings, and this is most definitely the case so far this year. We are seeing record levels of demand as customers jump at the chance to lock in their holidays, and we are expecting this demand [to] be even stronger over the coming weekend, both through our website and contact centre, as well as via independent travel agents.”

He added: “There is no doubt that our track record of providing industry-leading customer experience is fuelling this demand, with new and existing customers responding to our award-winning proposition.”

Jet2holidays noted it had launched an offer from Boxing Day giving customers £50 per person off all holidays, with people with a MyJet2 account able to access £60 off per person.