A high-end restaurant chain has introduced discount dining for the month of January.
Tattu, which has a premises in Edinburgh, said it will offer a 30% discount on its à la carte menu "as a way of saying thank you to guests for their support throughout 2023".
The chain, which has a site at West Register Street in the Scottish capital, said the sale will run until January 31.
READ MORE: 10 new restaurants in Scotland to look out for in 2024
The firm said diners will be able to enjoy the "sale" all day Sunday to Thursday, and until 4:45pm on Friday, for tables of up to eight guests.
To participate, guests need to book online and use the code TATTU30 in the bookings notes.
READ MORE: Glasgow chef to create 50 new jobs in 'watershed moment' for restaurant group
The company said the offer will be available across all Tattu venues, also including Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham, where its "signature style and contemporary dishes, inspired by the flavours and ingredients of modern Chinese cooking, can be enjoyed in beautiful surroundings".
Tattu also said: "Those looking to save their pennies will still be able to enjoy some of the hero dishes on the Tattu menu including; the Tuna Sashimi Blossom, Mixed Dim Sim Basket, and Glazed Beef Bao Buns."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here