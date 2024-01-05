The chain, which has a site at West Register Street in the Scottish capital, said the sale will run until January 31.

The firm said diners will be able to enjoy the "sale" all day Sunday to Thursday, and until 4:45pm on Friday, for tables of up to eight guests.

To participate, guests need to book online and use the code TATTU30 in the bookings notes.

The company said the offer will be available across all Tattu venues, also including Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham, where its "signature style and contemporary dishes, inspired by the flavours and ingredients of modern Chinese cooking, can be enjoyed in beautiful surroundings".

Tattu also said: "Those looking to save their pennies will still be able to enjoy some of the hero dishes on the Tattu menu including; the Tuna Sashimi Blossom, Mixed Dim Sim Basket, and Glazed Beef Bao Buns."