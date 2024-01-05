JANUARY is less than one week old, but already it is shaping up to be a month to forget for the hospitality industry.
The post-Christmas period is not expected to be buoyant for operators. Following the intensity of the festive season, it has traditionally been a time when business owners take stock, figuratively speaking, recover, consider plans for the year to come, and perhaps even refurbish premises, if there are sufficient financial resources.
This January already seems to be different. The closure of several high-profile ventures earlier this week, including Simon Rimmer’s Greens in Manchester, and Tony and Becky Rodd’s Copper & Ink in London, have heightened an already-acute sense of anxiety about the ability of businesses to stay afloat amid these undeniably tough trading conditions. For, if the unholy mix of Covid, steep cost inflation and high interest rates has proved too much for operators such as these, what hope is there for everyone else?
Of course, all businesses are unique. Each has their own market, trading circumstances, offer and customer base.
But one thing that is common to all is the challenge of staying viable when costs have never been so high, and consumers simply do not have the spare cash for going out to eat and drink that they used to. Indeed, this latter point was referenced by Tony and Becky Rodd in their statement this week, when they acknowledged their customers have been feeling the pinch every bit as much as they have.
Today, the Revolution Bars chain gave a further glimpse into this operational reality. The company said although trading over the festive period had been strong, the macroeconomic trading environment remained challenging and was having a disproportionate impact on its younger customers. It also flagged the forthcoming 10.8% rise in the national living wage in April as a significant headwind.
In light of these circumstances, Revolution has decided to close eight of its least profitable outlets to stem future site losses.
The company said it is striving to redeploy staff at the outlets affected to roles elsewhere in the group, but it will nevertheless be a worrying time for all concerned.
Sadly, it is highly unlikely that these hospitality outlets will be the last to close for good this year.
