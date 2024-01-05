Rishi Sunak is facing yet another by-election after a former energy minister said he was quitting in protest over controversial plans to expand North Sea oil and gas drilling.
Chris Skidmore, who signed the UK commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 into law, said he could no longer support the government’s damaging course of action.
In a scathing attack on the Prime Minister’s plans for more oil and gas licensing, he said it was “a tragedy that the UK had been allowed to lose its climate leadership”.
He said the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill due before the Commons on Monday would achieve nothing apart from sending a global signal that the UK was “rowing ever further back” from its climate pledges.
“I cannot vote for the bill next week. The future will judge harshly those that do.
“At a time when we should be committing to more climate action, we simply do not have any more time to waste promoting the future production of fossil fuels that is the ultimate cause of the environmental crisis that we are facing”, he wrote in a letter posted on Twitter/X.
He said he was resigning the Tory whip ahead of formally quitting as an MP next week.
The MP for Kingswood in South Gloucestershire said he could not vote for legislation that “clearly promotes the production of new oil and gas” and failing to act on the matter would be “to tolerate a status quo that cannot be sustained”.
The Bill was a key part of Mr Sunak's first King's Speech, with ministers claiming it would bring enhanced energy security to the UK, a claim they later dropped, admitting the private firms extracting any new oil and gas could sell it freely on international markets.
Mr Sunak said the legislation would help secure 200,000 jobs and £16billion in annual tax receipts, with licensing rounds contingent on specific tests to advance the transition to net zero.
Billed as “pragmatic, proportionate and realistic”, the new system would require the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) to invite applications for new production licences on an annual basis.
The Government said the change would reduce the UK’s vulnerability to imports from hostile states such as Russa, “leaving us less exposed to unpredictable international forces”.
Mr Sunak is already facing a byelection in Wellingborough caused by Tory MP Peter Bone being forced out by a recall petition following alleged sexual misconduct.
The Tories lost four Westminster by-elections in 2023, and further losses will deepen the sense of gloom among MPs as they face a general election in the autumn.
Mr Skidmore’s majority of Labour at the 2019 general election was 11,220, putting it well within range of Keir Starmer’s party given the polls and by-election gains last year.
Labour previously held the seat until it turned Tory in 2010.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here