From that date, it became illegal to breed, sell, and rehome the controversial dogs in England and Wales.

But, with no such rules announced in Scotland, a number of XL Bullies have been brought across the Border - with one man claiming he transported 33 dogs before midnight on Hogmanay.

On February 1, the dogs will be made illegal in England and Wales, with exemptions for pets who are registered, neutered, microchipped, and have a muzzle and lead on in public.

The Scottish SPCA said in a statement: "There is no need for a caring owner in England or Wales to move a dog to Scotland, as they have until January 31 to register their dogs and comply with the conditions for exemption.

"We fully support legislation to protect the public, and, as a responsible charity, will comply with whatever decision the Scottish Government makes."

The charity said it had not seen an increase in the number of XL Bullies surrendered to its shelters since the ban came into force down south.

The Scottish SPCA said: "We believe that anyone found guilty of owning a dangerous dog that has been involved in an attack should be automatically banned for life from owning another dog.

"However, we are opposed to this ban on a specific dog type, which we believe is not the most effective way to protect the public.

"Instead, we believe any breed of dog can be potentially out of control and dangerous in the wrong hands."

The Scottish SPCA said it wants to see an end to irresponsible ownership and low-welfare breeding practices, and is "disappointed" the UK Government hasn’t taken the opportunity to completely overhaul the Dangerous Dogs Act.