She was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after staff called an ambulance, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said an investigation is underway and it is understood officers are considering drugs as one line of their inquiry.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the woman's next of kin had been informed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

SWG3 said the venue has been closed this weekend as a mark of respect after the "heart-breaking" incident.

A spokesperson said it takes "significant measures" to prevent drugs entering the venue and said they will review safety protocols.

They said: "In response to the recent tragic incident at our venue, SWG3, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the young woman who lost her life.

"This is a heart-breaking and devastating situation, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

"Our team has been in direct contact with the family to offer support."

SWG3 said, upon seeing the woman was in distress, staff swiftly intervened and brought her to the venue's medical unit for examination.

The on-site medical team called for an ambulance as the woman's condition deteriorated, they said.

The spokesperson said: "Regrettably, despite these efforts, she did not survive.

"It is important to acknowledge the pervasive issue of drug use in today's society, and we want to emphasise that we take significant measures to prevent the entry of such substances into our venue."

SWG3 said every guest is "thoroughly searched" upon entry and teams conduct "constant patrols" within the venue.

They said: "As one of the largest and longest-established venues of its kind in the country, with over two million guests since our opening in 2011, SWG3 is recognised in the leisure industry for adhering to the highest standards of security and supervision.

"Our commitment to the safety and well-being of our patrons remains unwavering, and we will continue to review and enhance our safety protocols to prevent such heart-breaking incidents in the future."