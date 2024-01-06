Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from Edinburgh who was last seen at around midnight. 

The last known sighting of Anthony Bryla was in Buchanan Street, Leith, at around 12am on Saturday (January 6), police said. 

He is described by officers as 5ft 7ins in height, with medium-length brown hair with a fringe. Anthony was wearing black clothing at the time of his disappearance, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2865 of 2/1/24. 