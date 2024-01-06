He is described by officers as 5ft 7ins in height, with medium-length brown hair with a fringe. Anthony was wearing black clothing at the time of his disappearance, police said.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh police said: "We are asking for help to trace Anthony Bryla, 13, last seen around 00.02am on Sat 6 Jan on Buchanan Street, Leith.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2865 of 2/1/24.