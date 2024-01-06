Met Office chief forecaster Jason Kelly said: “The transition to lower temperatures will be noticeable over the weekend.

Read more: Flood warnings remain in place as UK braces for cold snap

"It will become rather cold next week with lower-than-average temperatures across much of the UK, accentuated by brisk easterly winds in the south.

“As the prevailing weather conditions will be characterised by high pressure, a good deal of settled weather is likely.

"Clearer skies and a marked reduction in precipitation are expected, although any showers that do occur are likely to be wintry in nature.

"A combination of overnight freezing temperatures, saturated ground and calm winds mean increasing risks of frost, fog and icy conditions.”

Temperatures are likely to be below average especially overnight, with more more overnight frost than usual.

Read more: Flood warnings remain in place as cold weather alert issued

The Met Office also warned ice could form due to the very wet ground in most areas.

Steven Keates, deputy chief forecaster at the Met Office, said: “The colder conditions across the UK are likely to be established for some time and will be a key theme of next week’s weather.

"However, the beginning of next week is likely to see the lowest temperatures of this colder spell, and by the end of next week we should start to see a gradual rise in values, at least for a time.”

The coldest temperatures in areas across Scotland on Sunday, January 6

Below is a list of the coldest temperatures are expected to reach in areas of Scotland on Sunday (January 6), according to the Met Office forecast.