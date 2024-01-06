Scots are facing freezing weather conditions as temperatures plummet over the weekend.
On Sunday, temperatures are forecast to plunge to -5 degrees Celcius in some parts of Scotland, as the extreme weather brought by Storm Gerrit and Storm Henk is replaced with frost.
Met Office chief forecaster Jason Kelly said: “The transition to lower temperatures will be noticeable over the weekend.
"It will become rather cold next week with lower-than-average temperatures across much of the UK, accentuated by brisk easterly winds in the south.
“As the prevailing weather conditions will be characterised by high pressure, a good deal of settled weather is likely.
"Clearer skies and a marked reduction in precipitation are expected, although any showers that do occur are likely to be wintry in nature.
"A combination of overnight freezing temperatures, saturated ground and calm winds mean increasing risks of frost, fog and icy conditions.”
Temperatures are likely to be below average especially overnight, with more more overnight frost than usual.
The Met Office also warned ice could form due to the very wet ground in most areas.
Steven Keates, deputy chief forecaster at the Met Office, said: “The colder conditions across the UK are likely to be established for some time and will be a key theme of next week’s weather.
"However, the beginning of next week is likely to see the lowest temperatures of this colder spell, and by the end of next week we should start to see a gradual rise in values, at least for a time.”
The coldest temperatures in areas across Scotland on Sunday, January 6
Below is a list of the coldest temperatures are expected to reach in areas of Scotland on Sunday (January 6), according to the Met Office forecast.
-
Aberdeen 2 degrees (from midnight to 11am)
-
Aviemore -1 degrees (from 5am to 11am)
-
Ayr -1 degrees (around 9am)
-
Braemar -5 degrees (around 5am)
-
Dundee 1 degrees (from midnight to 11am)
-
Dunfermline -1 degrees (from 8am to 10am)
-
Edinburgh 1 degrees (from 4am to 10am)
-
Falkirk -1 degrees (from6am to 9am)
-
Galashiels-1 degrees (from 2am to 10am)
-
Glasgow -2 degrees (from 8am to 10am)
-
Inverness 0 degrees (at 6am)
-
Killin -1 degrees (from 7am to 10am)
-
North Berwick 0 degrees (from 4am to 10am)
-
Paisley -1 degrees (from 7am to midday)
-
Perth -2 degrees (around 6am)
