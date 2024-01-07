Officers were sent to the address in Banff Road at around 5pm on Friday (January 5) following a "report of concern" for the people inside.

Read more: Man and woman charged after fatal shooting outside pub

The bodies of Neil McLaughlin, 57, and Alison McLaughlin, 53, were discovered at the scene, police said.

Detective Inspector Gordon Smith said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Neil and Alison.

"We are providing their families with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time. They have asked for privacy."

Detective Smith said the deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and "enquiries are ongoing" to establish the full circumstances.

Read more: Teenager dies after New Year's Day rave in Glasgow venue

He said: “At this time we have no information to suggest anyone else is involved in connection with the deaths and there is no risk to the wider public.

“A police presence will remain in the area while our investigation continues and anyone with concerns should speak to officers."

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal, the detective said.