A village in the Scottish Highlands recorded the lowest temperature in the UK in 2023.
Altnaharra in Sutherland experienced a freezing -16.0 degrees Celsius on March 9, 2023, the Met Office said.
It perhaps does not come as a surprise, as the village regularly tops the list of the coldest place in the UK each winter.
Read more: The coldest areas in Scotland as temperatures plunge below freezing
On December 30, 1995, Altnaharra matched the lowest ever recorded temperature in the UK of −27.2 °C, which had previously been hit by Braemar in Aberdeenshire in January 1982.
However, it is a place of extremes, as the hamlet – which has a Met Office weather station – has also recorded some of the highest temperatures in the UK.
On March 20, 2009, Altnaharra experienced temperatures of 18.5°C – the warmest place in the UK on that day.
The Met Office shared the latest information on social media as the UK experiences a cold snap.
Scotland is facing temperatures as low as -7°C as freezing weather brings frost, fog and icy conditions.
Read more: More trains could be cancelled as Met Office issues weather warnings
An area of high pressure is also likely to mean this weather will be settle in for some days, the Met Office said.
Met Office chief forecaster Jason Kelly said: “The transition to lower temperatures will be noticeable over the weekend.
"It will become rather cold next week with lower-than-average temperatures across much of the UK, accentuated by brisk easterly winds in the south.
“As the prevailing weather conditions will be characterised by high pressure, a good deal of settled weather is likely.
Read more: Scotland's climate change happening faster than predicted
"Clearer skies and a marked reduction in precipitation are expected, although any showers that do occur are likely to be wintry in nature.
"A combination of overnight freezing temperatures, saturated ground and calm winds mean increasing risks of frost, fog and icy conditions.”
Temperatures are likely to be below average especially overnight with much more overnight frost than usual, the weather service said. Ice is also likely to be an issue given the very wet ground in most areas.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here