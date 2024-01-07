A sign which has appeared on the window said: "We are still open in Glasgow, head to our Queen Street store open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and on delivery."

No explanation was given for the sudden closure of the eatery, which has been quietly removed from the Barburrito website.

The chain, which serves Mexican-inspired food including burritos and tacos, launched in Manchester in 2005.

Barburrito has closed its Hope Street restaurant (Image: Google Streetview)

Barburrito now has four restaurants in Scotland – three in Edinburgh and one in Glasgow's Queen Street – as well as venues in Cardiff, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Nottingham, and Sheffield.

It comes after a series of high profile restaurant closures in the UK in the wake of the cost of living crisis, soaring energy bills and from the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This week, Sunday Brunch presenter Simon Rimmer announced the "heart-breaking" closure of Greens, his vegetarian restaurant in Didsbury, Manchester, after 33 years.

Among the reasons for closing, Mr Rimmer said the landlord had increased rent by 35 per cent, while the rising costs of raw materials, energy, and wages had made the business "unviable".

Meanwhile, MasterChef finalist Tony Rodd also announced the closure of Copper & Ink, his restaurant in London.

Mr Rodd, who runs the Blackheath eatery with his wife Becky, said the decision was due to continued financial difficulties caused by Covid, increased energy costs, the cost of living crisis, and price increases from suppliers.

And in Scotland, the owner of The Auld Hoose on St Leonards Street, famed for its jukebox and the "largest" nachos in the Capital, cited the cost of living crisis and energy bills as his reasons to close.

In a social media post, the pub attacked the SNP and Scottish Greens as an "anti-business coalition".

While 2023 also saw the losses of Loch Fyne in Newhaven, Edinburgh, and Le Chardon d’Or on West Regent Street, Glasgow.

Barburrito has been contacted for comment.