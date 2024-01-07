In a Herald Business HQ exclusive, we reveal the reaction to plans by Balfour Beatty Investments, owned by Balfour Beatty plc, with JM Architects for the demolition of the former Scottish Law Commission on Causewayside in the Scottish capital, for accommodation for 174 students.

The developer said: A significant number of challenges have been identified and would have to be overcome in order to keep the existing construction and adapt it into the proposed student accommodation. (Image: Google)

It raises the question again of whether we can save more empty buildings. The historic site Edinburgh dates beyond the 16th century, and later was home to the Causewayside School, which was demolished in 1966 and the existing structure built.

Scottish bookshops help fuel rise in independent openings

More new independent bookshops opened in the UK and Ireland in 2023 than in the prior year but an increase in closures meant the overall number fell for the first time since 2016.

The Wedale Bookshop in the Scottish Borders and The Wee Bookshop in Clackmannanshire were among openings last year cited by the Booksellers Association. (Image: Alix McIntosh)

The Booksellers Association said that 51 independent bookshops opened last year, up from 49 in 2022. Its latest annual survey reveals the number of independent bookshops in its membership at the end of 2023 was 1,063, down from 1,072 in 2022 but still significantly up from the record low of 867 in 2016.

Owners of 'beautiful but ageing' Scottish tenements urged to examine their options

Property management company Taylor & Martin has launched a campaign to make it easier for tenement owners to switch providers if they want better service for their homes.

Michael Martin, director of Taylor & Martin, said said the process is much simpler than many people realise. (Image: Colin Mearns)

The move comes on the tails of research commissioned by the company - which manages properties in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Dundee - showing that six out of 10 tenement owners in Scotland have considered switching factors but were put off because they believed the process was too difficult.

Chief of Cambo oilfield company quits with immediate effect

The chief executive of the oil and gas company which is looking to bring the controversial Cambo discovery west of Shetland into production has quit the role with immediate effect.

Mr Bruce has agreed to vacate the role after steering the company through its stock initial public offering (IPO) and first year of trading as a listed company. (Image: Getty Images)

Ithaca Energy, which holds a 100% interest in the undeveloped Cambo field and a string of other major North Sea assets, said Alan Bruce has stepped down “to pursue new opportunities”.