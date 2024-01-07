Plans have been unveiled for a new student accommodation development that involve the demolition of former law offices.
The redevelopment comes as a panel of design experts said the argument for demolition requires "further consideration", and after one sector veteran cautioned over the future of the Scottish office estate.
In a Herald Business HQ exclusive, we reveal the reaction to plans by Balfour Beatty Investments, owned by Balfour Beatty plc, with JM Architects for the demolition of the former Scottish Law Commission on Causewayside in the Scottish capital, for accommodation for 174 students.
It raises the question again of whether we can save more empty buildings. The historic site Edinburgh dates beyond the 16th century, and later was home to the Causewayside School, which was demolished in 1966 and the existing structure built.
Scottish bookshops help fuel rise in independent openings
More new independent bookshops opened in the UK and Ireland in 2023 than in the prior year but an increase in closures meant the overall number fell for the first time since 2016.
The Booksellers Association said that 51 independent bookshops opened last year, up from 49 in 2022. Its latest annual survey reveals the number of independent bookshops in its membership at the end of 2023 was 1,063, down from 1,072 in 2022 but still significantly up from the record low of 867 in 2016.
Owners of 'beautiful but ageing' Scottish tenements urged to examine their options
Property management company Taylor & Martin has launched a campaign to make it easier for tenement owners to switch providers if they want better service for their homes.
The move comes on the tails of research commissioned by the company - which manages properties in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Dundee - showing that six out of 10 tenement owners in Scotland have considered switching factors but were put off because they believed the process was too difficult.
Chief of Cambo oilfield company quits with immediate effect
The chief executive of the oil and gas company which is looking to bring the controversial Cambo discovery west of Shetland into production has quit the role with immediate effect.
Ithaca Energy, which holds a 100% interest in the undeveloped Cambo field and a string of other major North Sea assets, said Alan Bruce has stepped down “to pursue new opportunities”.
