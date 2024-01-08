As staff return to offices and workplaces following the festive break, working Scots are being reminded that they may be eligible for benefits.
The Scottish Government is issuing a call for workers to see if they qualify for support from Social Security Scotland, particularly those in low-income families.
Job Start Payment – a one-off payment to help young people who haven’t been working meet the costs of starting a new job - is also available for Scots young people.
READ MORE: Scottish Greens publish Bill to ban greyhound racing
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley Anne Somerville said: “In January there are lots of people starting new jobs or returning to work for the first time in a while and I’d urge them to check what benefits they may be eligible for.
“I’d particularly highlight the support available to young people starting in work via Job Start Payment.
“This one-off payment can make a difference with the costs of getting up and running in a new job and again we want to make sure it reaches as many eligible people as possible.
Around one in three people receiving Universal Credit in Scotland are in work, and Universal Credit is a qualifying benefit for several other payments.
Thousands of working people get Scottish Child Payment and the other benefits which make up Social Security Scotland’s five family payments.
These consist of three Best Start Grants – Pregnancy & Baby Payment, Early Learning Payment and School Age Payment – and Best Start Foods.
READ MORE: Glasgow personal trainers tell of working with clients aged 20 to 100
People with jobs can also qualify for Adult Disability Payment, with qualification not based on employment or income, and one-off payments including Winter Heating Payment and Funeral Support Payment.
Ms Somerville added: “We are helping people across Scotland through the cost-of-living crisis by committing £6.1 billion in social security benefits and payments.
"That’s £1.1 billion more than the Block Grant Adjustment received due to spend on comparable benefits by the UK Government.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel