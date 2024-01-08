Job Start Payment – a one-off payment to help young people who haven’t been working meet the costs of starting a new job - is also available for Scots young people.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley Anne Somerville said: “In January there are lots of people starting new jobs or returning to work for the first time in a while and I’d urge them to check what benefits they may be eligible for.

“I’d particularly highlight the support available to young people starting in work via Job Start Payment.

“This one-off payment can make a difference with the costs of getting up and running in a new job and again we want to make sure it reaches as many eligible people as possible.

Around one in three people receiving Universal Credit in Scotland are in work, and Universal Credit is a qualifying benefit for several other payments.

Thousands of working people get Scottish Child Payment and the other benefits which make up Social Security Scotland’s five family payments.

These consist of three Best Start Grants – Pregnancy & Baby Payment, Early Learning Payment and School Age Payment – and Best Start Foods.

People with jobs can also qualify for Adult Disability Payment, with qualification not based on employment or income, and one-off payments including Winter Heating Payment and Funeral Support Payment.

Ms Somerville added: “We are helping people across Scotland through the cost-of-living crisis by committing £6.1 billion in social security benefits and payments.

"That’s £1.1 billion more than the Block Grant Adjustment received due to spend on comparable benefits by the UK Government.”