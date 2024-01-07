A Scot has already made quite an impact on The Traitors Season 2.
Brian Davidson is among the 22 contestants fighting it out for the £120,000 prize in the popular BBC series hosted by Claudia Winkleman.
He is among three Scots who have made it into this year's show, alongside clairvoyant Tracey and veterinary nurse Evie, both from Inverness.
Read more: Ardross Castle owls are the true stars of Claudia Winkleman's The Traitors
The 33-year-old created a memorable moment in episode three when he tried to convince the others he is not a Traitor - but instead managed to arouse everyone's suspicions.
Viewers have to wait until episode four airs on Wednesday (January 10) to find out if Brian survives banishment after receiving a tie of votes with Ash.
Who is Brian on The Traitors season 2?
Brian is a photographer and the owner of Studio Snap Weddings, based in Glasgow.
Speaking before entering the show, which is filmed at Ardross Castle in Leven, he said he might "crumble under the pressure" while trying to keep a poker face.
Brian said: "My face kind of says it all. I’ve played card games with family and had to lie about what hand I've got, and people have said 'we know you're lying'.
"With higher stakes I'd like to think I'd have a good poker face."
The Scot said: "Although, if someone was talking to me one on one and called me out, not around the table, I think I'd panic and not know what to do to play it off.
"So, I do think I've got a good poker face but I might crumble under the pressure!"
'At night I'll be the crazy man scribbling'
The Glaswegian said he wanted to "test himself" by applying.
Brian said: " Whenever I’m watching TV, I always think 'I could do that' even for shows like SAS: Who Dares Wins, although in retrospect I’d probably last two minutes and then start crying.
"I felt the same way when watching The Traitors and now I get the opportunity to see if I will be any good!"
Brian said his game plan is "not to have a game plan" and take everything as it happens.
Read more: Meet The Traitors series 2 Scottish contestants
He said: "If I'm a Traitor, I’ll need to forget that I’m a Traitor. I've got a bad memory, so I'll make sure I take notes all the time.
"Looking at other people's game plans and trying to break down other people's strategies.
"At night I'll be a crazy man scribbling but during the day I'll just take everything as it comes."
'I think I'll be quite entertaining'
If he was a Traitor, Brian said he would consider throwing others "under the bus".
And he said he wouldn't "take anything to heart" as he doesn't take life too seriously.
He said: "This might sound big-headed, but I think I'll be quite entertaining because I'll just be mucking about.
"I think the fact that I don't take life too seriously will allow me to bring a little bit of light heartedness to a situation if there's anything crazy happening."
The Traitors continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday, January 10.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here