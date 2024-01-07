Emergency services rushed to the incident involving a Citroen C1, Ford Fiesta and an Audi A4 at around midnight near Park Terrace.

Read more: Couple found dead in house named by police

The man who died is reported to have been a backseat passenger of the Citroen, while two women who had been in the same car were rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The front seat passenger's condition is described by medical staff as critical, while the driver is reported to be in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, the two passengers of the Audi were unhurt, according to police.

The 32-year-old driver of the Ford Fiesta was arrested following the incident, with Police Scotland saying investigations are ongoing.

The road, which was closed as police investigated the scene, has since reopened.

Read more: Teenager dies after daylight rave in Glasgow

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around midnight on Sunday, 7 January 2024, police were called to a road crash involving a Citroen C1, a Ford Fiesta and an Audi A4 on Alloa Road at Park Terrace, Cambus, Clackmannanshire.

"A 48-year-old man, the rear seat passenger of the Citroen C1 died at the scene. The female driver and her front seat passenger were taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

"The passenger's condition is described by medical staff as critical, and the driver's condition as serious but stable.

"The two occupants of Audi A4, a man and woman, were not injured.

"The 32-year-old female driver of the Ford Fiesta has been arrested following the incident. Enquiries are ongoing. The road is now open."