However he acknowledged that would “become harder” in an election year and if he and his family move into Downing Street.

Speaking to Sky News, the Sir Keir also accused Rishi Sunak of “putting vanity before country” by trying to stay in office until he had clocked up two years in No10.

Mr Sunak, who succeeded Liz Truss as Prime Minister in October 2022, said last week his “working assumption” was a general election in the second half of this year.

With party conference season in October, the likeliest date is now seen as November.

Speaking on the Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme, Sir Keir said: “Vic, my wife is fantastic, she is my complete support and partner in this.

“She doesn’t do anything publicly; she wants to get on with her job, she works for the NHS, we’ve got two relatively young children … but it impacts them all of the time, every single day."

He added: “The only thing that keeps me up at night, the only thing that worries me is our children, because they’re 13 and 15, that’s difficult ages.

“It will impact them, we don’t name them in public, we don’t do photographs with them, they go to the local school and I just desperately try to protect them in that way, but I know it’s going to be harder and I do worry about that.”

He said he was “very concerned” about the threats and abuse directed at MPs, particularly some which appeared related to the war in Gaza.

He said: “I fiercely defend the right to protest, including on this issue of course, but I don’t think we can escape the fact that there are these threats, not necessarily in the protests, in and around that we must be very, very careful about. We’ve lost parliamentary colleagues in the past and so this isn’t just some idle discussion, it is a very serious issue.”

Calling for an election “as soon as possible”, he said Britain was drifting while the country waited to elect a new Westminster government.

He said: “If he [the PM] had a plan, he would set the date and he should set the date because at the moment it is very hard to see how him continuing in Government improves the lives of anybody in the country, so there is drift.

“I can’t help feeling that all he really wants to do is to get two years clocked up of his own premiership, and that means he is putting vanity before country.”

Tory Party chairman Richard Holden said Labour’s plans for borrowing up to £28billion a year to invest in green energy meant “thousands of pounds of higher taxes for every Briton”.