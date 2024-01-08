One of the world’s most famous fashion brands is to launch a store in a Scottish city.
Gucci has applied for permission to £750,000 worth of work across two units in one of the country’s most prestigious shopping streets.
The Multrees Walk site in Edinburgh is considered to be a sought-after high-end brand showcase.
It is currently home to major brands including Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Canada Goose, with luxury car brand Genesis also recently taking space on the walk.
Owner Nuveen describes the street as "the essence of luxury shopping".
A building warrant to fit out the two units has been submitted to the City of Edinburgh Council on behalf of the Italian fashion superbrand.
The warrant covers two sites, the former Boss and Caffe Nero outlets.
The move was first flagged by the Edinburgh Inquirer last year. Gucci has been contacted for comment.
