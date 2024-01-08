Police have appealed for information after a woman was killed in a crash in Glasgow.
Pedestrian Jean Wilson was severely injured in the city’s Binnie Place when she was struck by a white Seat Leon just before noon on 2 December.
Ms Wilson was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, for treatment, but died on Thursday, 21 December, 2023.
Police have launched a fresh call for information into the full circumstances surrounding the incident following their enquiries.
Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died as a result of this crash.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who witnessed the crash or was in the area around this time and has any information to contact us.
“I would also appeal to anyone who may have dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 1427 of Saturday, 2 December, 2023.
