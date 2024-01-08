Police are appealing for information following the theft of heating supplies worth a six-figure sum during a break-in to business premises in Glasgow.
On returning to work following the festive break on Wednesday, January 3, staff from the business premises in Buccleuch Avenue, Hillington Park, found that the building had been broken into and stock, mainly boilers of various makes, had been stolen.
Detective Constable Jack McElwee of CID said: “From our enquiries so far, we know that five or six men dressed in high visibility clothing broke into the building around 7.40am on Wednesday, December 27.
"They left with the stolen goods in two trucks and a van. They later return for a second load the same day. The van was a white VW crafter, and the trucks were curtainsiders, white cabs with blue curtains.
READ MORE: Police appeal after Glasgow pedestrian killed in road accident
“This theft was obviously pre-planned, with the thieves knowing that this business and other premises were open during this period.
“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information about the break-in to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 0549 of Wednesday, 3 January 2024. Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here