Police are appealing for information following the theft of heating supplies worth a six-figure sum during a break-in to business premises in Glasgow.



On returning to work following the festive break on Wednesday, January 3, staff from the business premises in Buccleuch Avenue, Hillington Park, found that the building had been broken into and stock, mainly boilers of various makes, had been stolen.



Detective Constable Jack McElwee of CID said: “From our enquiries so far, we know that five or six men dressed in high visibility clothing broke into the building around 7.40am on Wednesday, December 27.

"They left with the stolen goods in two trucks and a van. They later return for a second load the same day. The van was a white VW crafter, and the trucks were curtainsiders, white cabs with blue curtains.