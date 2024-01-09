However, although the overall value of deals in Scotland fell, Edinburgh bucked the trend. Property firm Knight Frank, which analysed figures from Real Capital Analytics, said there was a 23% rise in investment in Edinburgh, where the value of deals increased to £686 million from £558m.

But the value of deals fell markedly in both Glasgow and Aberdeen, which saw drops of 72% (from £1.2bn to £330m) and 63% (from £229m to £84m) respectively, though Knight Frank said this compared with strong figures in 2022.

International investors continued to be the most active buyers of Scottish property, and accounted for 62% of investment volumes in 2023, the analysis found. Private investors accounted for 15% of deals as opportunities opened up for cash-rich and ultra-high net worth individuals against an expensive lending backdrop. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and listed property companies accounted for 2% of activity.

Interest rates in the UK now stand at 5.25% in the UK following a series of rises by the Bank of England to combat inflation, having been at a record low of 0.1% in December 2021. The base rate has been held at 5.25% since August.

Alasdair Steele, head of Scotland commercial at Knight Frank, said: “The last 12 months have seen a huge change in the investment landscape, with interest rates rising 14 times in a row between late 2021 and August 2023. That has inevitably had a big impact on the market and many property owners have decided to hold on to their assets – where they can – until there is a greater degree of certainty, while many buyers also paused until borrowing conditions improve.

“With signs that interest rates may have peaked, and the economy is beginning to pick up, there are reasons for cautious optimism about 2024. There are a good number of assets currently on the market which should transact in the first half of the year and there are potential buyers showing more interest.

“All things being equal, we could see a rebound from the investment volumes of last year. As the cost of borrowing and interest rates on bank deposits both reduce, commercial property should start to become more attractive. It is likely to be a gradual improvement rather than a sudden opening of the floodgates, and we would expect the primary focus to be on good quality, fit-for-purpose assets across various sectors of the market.”

The Knight Frank analysis showed that the industrial sector’s share of investment volumes remained strong at 45% of the 2023 total, slightly above the five-year average of 40%. Activity in the office market was found to have fallen to its joint lowest point in the past five years, representing 13% of investment. However, retail’s share increased from 11% in 2021 to 28% in 2023.