Owner Barry Chuwen puts the agency’s success down to the fact that it is open at weekends and in the evening seven days a week, unlike many other estate agents.

“From Monday to Friday we are open from 8am until 9pm and at the weekends from 8.30am until 9pm,” he said. “No inquiry is ever missed because we do not use answer machines and our phones don’t ring out with no one to answer them.”

The result is that the business is “mobbed” at weekends and in the evenings when people are off work.

“The old corporate 9am to 5pm model and closed at weekends is no longer enough,” said Barry.

Established over ten years ago when he became frustrated with the service offered by other estate agents, his business has been at the heart of the digital revolution in the sector.

This means the marketing and property production team provides extensive advertising on all relevant digital and social media channels along with professional photography, MQ Smart tours and HD walk through tours.

While embracing the latest technology, the business also upholds the best practice of what you would expect from a traditional estate agents by providing a service suited to its clients.

“We go above and beyond what the average agency offers which is why no-one else has the reviews we have,” said Barry. “The lettings side of the business also has fantastic reviews because of our attention to detail. The number of great testimonials that comes from landlords and viewers is unbelievable.”

For sellers, MQ provides premium property schedules, detailed floorplans, a bespoke copywritten narrative of each home's local area, prominent for sale signs and a free seven-days-a-week accompanied viewing service.

That’s one reason the business possesses Scotland’s largest property matching database of potential buyers which is growing daily.

As well as marketing, MQ offers sellers one of their highly trained negotiators to keep clients advised and updated on every step of their house sale. They can also track their selling progress with MQ's online home tracking service.

The business’s valuers are employed directly by MQ and do not work on a self-employed franchise model where they will try and up-sell to clients.

Unlike many other high street agents, MQ only works in the Scottish marketplace and does not use UK call centres. Staff have a clear understanding of local markets which can be seen from the number of homes sold by the agency.

There are three simple fee options and fees are clearly stated.

The first option is to pay a small, agreed, upfront fee plus the Home Report cost. This is designed to keep fees as low as possible with all costs paid upfront.

The second option is more traditional estate agent practice which is to pay for the Home Report and an agreed sales fee when the property is sold, while the third option is to include the Home Report in the final fee, meaning it can go on the market with no financial outlay.

On lettings, MQ’s experience in matching the right tenant means occupancy rates are kept close to 100%.

“Our philosophy is finding the best tenant who will respect your investment, neighbours, and more importantly pay their rent,” said Barry.

