A popular Glasgow city centre pub has announced its sudden closure.

Beer Cafe, based within Merchant Square in the heart of the Merchant City, first opened its doors back in 2002. 

Bosses confirmed news of the shock closure via Facebook, writing: "Beer Cafe has been closed down permanently and cleared out.

"Wishing staff all the best."

READ MORE: Hospitality industry faces 'most challenging conditions since the mid-90s'

It comes a day after a Mexican restaurant chain announced the closure of a large venue in Glasgow city centre. 

Barburrito has closed the doors of its restaurant on Hope Street, with the unit now up for sale.

A sign which has appeared on the window said: "We are still open in Glasgow, head to our Queen Street store open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and on delivery."