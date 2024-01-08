Bosses confirmed news of the shock closure via Facebook, writing: "Beer Cafe has been closed down permanently and cleared out.

"Wishing staff all the best."

READ MORE: Hospitality industry faces 'most challenging conditions since the mid-90s'

It comes a day after a Mexican restaurant chain announced the closure of a large venue in Glasgow city centre.

Barburrito has closed the doors of its restaurant on Hope Street, with the unit now up for sale.

A sign which has appeared on the window said: "We are still open in Glasgow, head to our Queen Street store open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and on delivery."