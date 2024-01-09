SCOTTISH retailers are lamenting a disappointing Christmas, as new figures show sales in December were well adrift of the same month in 2022.
Total sales in Scotland increased by 1.9% over the five weeks from November 26 to December 30, compared with December 2022, when they had grown by 11.3%, figures released by the Scottish Retail Consortium today reveal. This was below the three-month average increase of 2.6% and the 12-month average growth of 6.9%.
The SRC noted that the sales figures released today are not adjusted for inflation, meaning that a portion of the sales growth in December reflect rising prices rather than increasing volumes.
Its Scottish Retail Sales Monitor was issued at the start of a busy week of Christmas trading updates from the major retailers, with Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and B&M all due to report to the City in the coming days.
READ MORE: Shares in JD Sports collapse 20% after profit warning
Last week, Next revealed sales had sparkled at Christmas and upgraded its profit the guidance for the year, while JD Sports reported that it had a more challenging festive period. It cited milder than expected weather and a high level of promotional activity in the market as it said sales had come in below expectations.
David Lonsdale, director of the SRC, said: “There was little Christmas cheer for Scotland’s retailers as the value of retail sales in real terms dwindled in December. The shine came off the ‘golden quarter’ of trading in the final three months of 2023 as once again what growth there was in sales was outpaced by rising shop prices. Despite a surge in last minute festive purchases and discounting by retailers, overall shoppers continued to pare back spending as concerns lingered over the cost of living and higher mortgages.”
The SRC reported that total food sales increased by 5.5% versus December 2022, when they had increased by 11.5%. Total non-food sales fell by 1.1% compared with the corresponding month in 2022, when they had increased by 11%.
READ MORE: Scottish tourism chief stands down
Paul Martin, partner and UK head of retail at survey sponsor KPMG, said: "A tough year for the retail sector in Scotland was bookmarked by a fall in growth during December to the lowest level of the year.
“While the festive season allowed for a rise in food sales growth, albeit at the slowest rate of the year, this was the only hopeful note. Despite some rays of light via strong sales in cosmetics and fragrances, due to early discounting, non-food item sales dipped as the cost of living crisis continued to bite.
“We can now only look forward to a stronger 2024 but be cautious of ongoing uncertainties due to a range of factors from upcoming elections to product availability."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here