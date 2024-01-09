Following reports of more than 200 cases of human food poisoning caused by Salmonella Enteritidis across the UK last year, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) have issued new advice to manufacturers, retailers, caterers and consumers.

Specifically, the authorities have urged local authorities to pay particular attention to businesses importing poultry meat and egg products from Poland, where the bacteria has been traced to.

NFU Scotland’s poultry working group chairman Robert Thompson said: “The warning shows why better labelling is important and while we understand that the FSA is in discussions with Poland and the EU, until safety is improved we are looking to governments to remove Polish products from the market. The delay from the UK Government in introducing the proper checks and controls to uphold food standards and safeguard public health post-Brexit is wholly unacceptable”.

Round-up

Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 312p/kg and sold to 332p/kg, while heifers averaged 300p/kg and sold to 346p/kg. Cast cows met with demand and sold to £2,186, but hoggs dropped by 11p/kg on the week to average £120/head and sold to 333p/kg for Beltexes. Cast sheep sold to £200 for a Texel, heavy ewes averaged £124/head and light ewes sold to £178 for North Country Cheviots.

Prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday averaged 268p/kg and sold to 305p/kg, while bullocks averaged 280p/kg and sold to 312p/kg. Cast beef and dairy cows both met with demand, selling to 244p/kg and 258p/kg respectively, while prime hoggs averaged 289p/kg and sold to £400p/kg or £180/head. Lowland ewes sold to £168 for a Beltex, with hill ewes selling to £116 for a Cheviot.

Well fleshed hoggs at Ayr yesterday were easy to sell while leaner types proved harder to cash. The sale averaged 271p/kg and peaked at £156 for Texels from Castle Mains or to 332p/kg for Beltexes from Knockterra, while Blackies peaked at £129/head for Low Drumclog.

After last week’s extraordinary trade, it was inevitable that cast sheep prices would dip, but all classes still sold easily with ewes from Helentongate peaking at £226/head for Texels and tups from Yonderfield Cottage selling to £155 for the same breed. Hill ewes sold to £80 for Cheviots from Rowanston with Blackies making £77 for the same vendor, while Mules sold to £121 for Cheviots from Dustyhall Farming Partnership.

Trade in OTM cattle exceeded seller expectation at Dumfries yesterday as buyers attended in greater numbers and bought in larger quantities. Beef cows sold to 285p/kg or £1924/head for Hartbush, while dairy cows sold to 234p/kg for Chapelcroft or to £1,577/head for Slacks.

Store cattle started the year on the front foot, with bullocks selling to £1,540 for Archbank or 317p/kg for New Farm and heifers peaking at £1,590 for Slacks or 296p/kg for Newbie Mains, who also led the bull section at £1,260.

And prime beef bred heifers at Lanark yesterday averaged 316p/kg and sold to 350p/kg for a Limousin, while bullocks averaged 234p/kg and sold to 316p/kg for the same breed.