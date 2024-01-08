Charlotte Tilbury Beauty will open its doors in the Spring and follows other openings in London, Liverpool and Los Angeles.

The make-up artist, who counts Kate Moss and Amal Clooney as friends, is behind one of the UK's most successful brands.

Charlotte Tilbury is the head of a billion dollar empire (Image: Charlotte Tilbury)

It is sold in over 50 countries around the world and is the number one prestige make-up brand in the UK.

READ MORE: Full city block bought for £13million draws interest from hotel operators

She has more than 2,000 employees and in 2020 sold a major stake in the company to the Spanish firm Puig for well over £1 billion.

Actresses including Sienna Miller, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Aniston and Liv Tyler have been affiliated with the brand with lipsticks created in their honour.

She grew up in Ibiza and says she was fascinated with make-up from childhood, studying pictures of Marilyn Monroe and Jean Harlow.

As a child she met the make-up artist Mary Greenwell, who took her on as a mentee.