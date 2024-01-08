On Monday it was revealed that Scottish housebuilder Stewart Milne Group has fallen into administration, with 217 of the workforce of more than 300 made redundant.
Founder Stewart Milne declared he was “devastated” by the “unexpected outcome” of a “sale process”, declaring that lender Lloyds Banking Group had not accepted either of two bids and had withdrawn funding.
Mr Milne said: “I am devastated by this totally unexpected outcome of the sale process and struggling to accept it, given the profound impact it will have on employees, sub-contractors, suppliers and customers.
“Stewart Milne Group was up for sale and, following significant interest, two bids were submitted. The bank has not accepted either bid and withdrawn its funding, which left the directors with no option but to appoint administrators."
He added: “I tried everything I could to find a way to achieve a better outcome for the business and the people who depend on it. I believe one of the bids could have delivered a comparable financial return to administration and, crucially, allowed the business to continue to operate, safeguarding hundreds of jobs and protecting livelihoods.”
Who is Stewart Milne?
Stewart Milne is a businessman and former Aberdeen FC chairman, who founded housebuilding contractor Stewart Milne Construction Ltd in 1975.
The youngest of five boys, he was raised modestly in a crumbling cottage in the Aberdeenshire village of Tough, which had no electricity until he was 14.
An electrician to trade, gaining a City & Guilds qualification in electrical engineering in 1971, Mr Milne started out specialising in renovating tenement flats in Aberdeen.
He and his partner parted ways and Mr Milne developed an interest in building houses, motivated by the wish to impress his then-girlfriend who, he promised, would one day see "heaps and heaps of Stewart Milne houses around Aberdeen.
Stewart Milne Group noted its chairman had at that stage been determined to reduce the normal three-month disruption to homeowners to three days, and had “achieved this through the adoption of a systematic, team approach”.
It added: “When the company moved into housebuilding in the mid-70s, it adopted a similar approach using timber systems, and timber frame has been at the heart of the business since then. Indeed, Stewart Milne Group was a leading pioneer in modern methods of construction and off-site construction using timber systems.”
In April of 2022, Milne hoisted the “for sale” sign over his eponymous housebuilding group, after he decided to retire nearly half a century after founding the Aberdeen-based business.
Mr Milne, who is executive chairman of the housebuilder, said at the time: “The unprecedented events of the last two years have forced many to re-evaluate and, after considerable soul-searching, I have decided that the time is right to step back from the business I founded to prioritise my time for family, friends and other ventures I want to pursue.”
The Aberdeen-based housebuilder put itself back on the market in May 2023 after pausing the sale process in the aftermath of former prime minister Liz Truss’s mini-Budget, which caused chaos in the financial markets in September the previous year.
