The Scottish Government is to clamp down on staff away days and frivolous team building exercises after a probe into how official spent £14m on credit cards in three years.
Humza Yousaf ordered the investigation last August after questions about whether the rules on purchases were sufficiently “robust”.
Date obtained by Scottish Labour showed recent purchases on government procurement cards included yoga classes, crazy golf, ping pong and black pudding for “team building”.
Staff booked a series of outside venues for away days, including hotels and pubs.
Officials also bought six copies of a book of Nicola Sturgeon’s speeches and 21 copies of a primer on “How to Run a Government”.
The spending, which was incurred between Spetember 2019 and August 2022, included away day team building exercises for civil servants totalling £32,995.
A review of the spending by internal auditors found almost all items were within the current rules, however many will in future be “out of scope”, or subject to strict sign-off by bosses.
Permanent Secretary John-Paul Marks said guidance would be reviewed to ensure staff away days are in future conducted in public sector venues unless explicitly authorised.
Senior Government staff are issued with credit-style electronic purchase cards (ePC) cards to buy goods and services with a value of up to £5,000 per transaction.
After a review of 194 purchases highlighted in the media, including VIP airport receptions for Ms Sturgeon while she was FM, only one item was deemed inappropriate.
It had been identified via banking system controls as fraudulent, then refunded.
The Government said the number of card holders had fallen by just under 10% since last summer, with mandatory training and follow-up refresher training given to ePC users.
Public finance minister Tom Arthur MSP said: “The Scottish Government is focused on delivering the best value for money for taxpayers – something that is particularly important during a cost-of-living crisis, where both household and public sector budgets are tight.
“That is why the First Minister commissioned a review into ePC spending to ensure we have the right procedures in place.
“It is reassuring that the review concludes that the transactions audited were all appropriate under the current ePC policy, with the only exception being a fraudulent transaction carried out by a third party.
“I welcome the recommendations which aim to strengthen processes, including reviewing what may or may not be purchased through ePC, as well as improved monitoring and mandatory training.
“The use of ePC is standard practice across governments and it is vital that policies and guidance on usage remain as robust and transparent as possible.
“This will ensure civil servants can continue to carry out their daily duties effectively while maintaining the best use of public funds.”
