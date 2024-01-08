Humza Yousaf has backed calls for the “mass exoneration” of the victims of the Horizon Post Office scandal – suggesting it is “very worthy of consideration”.
The First Minister has also backed calls for the former chief of the Post Office to be stripped of her CBE following the scandal.
Mr Yousaf was speaking after mass outrage at the scandal which led to more than 700 Post Office branch managers convicted after faulty accounting software, Horizon, made it look like money was missing from their shops.
The miscarriage of justice was highlighted in a television drama, which has led to politicians demanding actions, while ministers in charge at the time, including Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey have come under the spotlight for a lack of action.
The First Minister said: “It should not have taken a television drama to get the UK Government to decide to take action.
“The Scottish National Party has been asking for action in relation to Horizon and the injustice done to sub postmasters and sub postmistresses for many years.
“I think the idea of a mass exoneration is one that’s very worthy of consideration.”
He added that answers are needed from ministers in charge at the time ”including the leader of the Liberal Democrats” about the scandal.
Mr Yosuaf added: “We’ll seek to see what we can do to add pressure so that the victims in this terrible scandal are fully compensated and exonerated.”
He wouldn’t be drawn on whether contracts with the company behind the Horizon scandal, Fujitsu, will be terminated by the Scottish Government.
Instead the First Minister pointed to the “very specific procurement laws” in place that “embed fair work principles”.
Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for former Post Office boss Paula Vennells to be stripped of her CBE.
Mr Yousaf has now also called for that award to be called into question.
He said: “I think there are serious question marks around the continuation of that honour.
“I don’t think that immediately deals with the most problematic issue and most significant issue of injustice for Post Office sub postmasters and postmistresses.”
Downing Street has said Rishi Sunak would “strongly support” an honours committee if it chose to look into revoking Ms Vennells’ CBE in the wake of the Horizon scandal.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman on Monday said he would “strongly support” the Honours Forfeiture Committee if it decided to look at stripping the former Post Office chief executive of her honour.
There have long been calls for Ms Vennells, who ran the Post Office while it routinely denied there was a problem with its Horizon IT system, to lose her CBE.
Ms Vennells has previously said she is “truly sorry” for the “suffering” caused to subpostmasters wrongly convicted of offences.
Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister shares the public’s feeling of outrage on this issue. He would strongly support the Forfeiture Committee if it chose to review the case.
“It is a decision for the committee, rather than the Government.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel