Across the UK, 17 such weapons were seized in 2022, up from three the year before.

But what is 3D printing and why is it on the rise?

Here's what you need to know in five minutes.

What is 3D printing?

It's essentially a modern version of scale modelling, which has been used for prototypes - and film props - for many decades.

Traditionally this was done with wood or plaster - the scene in Independence Day where the White House is blown up was achieved by creating an exact replica in 1:24 scale - but by the 1980s it was possible to program a computer to make basic models out of plastic or other polymers.

The first part made was produced by Chuck Hull in 1983, and it was he who released the first 3D printer in 1987.

They cost over $300,000 to buy and were far more primitive than the ones which exist today.

How does it work?

Essentially if you have a blueprint for an object, you can build a model of it on a computer and then use the printer to make it out of plastic, other polymers, metal or even ceramics.

Take the example of a gun. The AK-47 was designed and made in the Soviet Union in the 1940s and remains popular around the world because it's easy to use, cheap to produce and relatively uncomplicated in design.

A person can input its specifications into a computer modelling system - identifying and correcting any errors as they go - and then print a reproduction of one.

Why is this such a big issue?

Aside from people printing Kalashnikovs in their back room?

While creating a 3D printed weapon would still be illegal under UK gun control laws, it's not illegal to own a 3D printer.

With advancements in technology the price of the printers is decreasing all the time - compare it to personal computers.

When the HP 3000 was released in 1972 it cost $95,000 (over $600,000 adjusted for inflation) and had just 128kb of memory - a 32gb phone has more than 30 million times the memory.

The first 3D printed gun was successfully fired in 2013 and as technology improves it is only likely to become easier, cheaper and more reliable to print firearms.

At the time a spokesperson for Europol said: ""As time goes on and as this technology becomes more user friendly and more cost effective, it is possible that risks will emerge.

"What we know is that technology proceeds much more quickly than we expect it to. So by getting one step ahead of the technological developments, we hope and believe we will be able to get one step ahead of the criminals as well."