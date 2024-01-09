Ministers “intend to move very quickly” to resolve the issue, he said, after the miscarriage of justice was brought into the spotlight by an ITV drama.

Scotland's First Minister has also backed calls for the “mass exoneration” of the victims of the Horizon Post Office scandal – suggesting it is “very worthy of consideration”.

Humza Yousaf has also said the former chief of the Post Office to be stripped of her CBE following the scandal.

More than 700 subpostmasters having received criminal convictions for allegations such as theft and false accounting, and the government has been criticised over the slow pace of them being cleared.

Reports suggest that 50 new potential victims have approached lawyers since ITV’s Mr Bates Vs The Post Office was broadcast.

The Post Office is wholly owned by the Government.