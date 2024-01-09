Now it has consolidated all operations in the UK and Ireland under the Mathew Algie name, declaring that the move recognises the “strong values and reputation for quality and sustainable practices” associated with the Scottish brand.

READ MORE: Giant Aberdeen science parks sold to Manchester player

The decision is a further vote of confidence in Matthew Algie, following the recent announcement of major investment by Tchibo to expand its production capabilities in Glasgow. The multi-million investment, announced last May, will allow the company to roast more than 2,500 tonnes of coffee for customers each year and create 38 jobs.

It will involve the introduction of a new green bean handling and blending system, upgraded automation, new conveying lines, and state-of-the-art packaging lines.

More than half of the merged company’s 400 staff will be based in Glasgow.

Mattgew Algie was established more than 150 years ago and sells to customers throughout the UK and Ireland.

READ MORE: Scottish retailers report 'little Christmas cheer'

Paul Chadderton, managing director of Matthew Algie, said: “This is a significant moment for our business and particularly for our Glasgow HQ which is the beating heart of our business.

“Coupling this move with the recent investment programme we announced back in April 2023 it places the firm in a very strong position to build upon our growth strategy and at a pivotal moment in the coffee sector.

“The majority of the senior leadership team, including myself, have all relocated to Glasgow as we continue to expand the capabilities of the site including launching our new fully recyclable packaging, various new product lines and our training and development hub which is an industry leading centre for training the next generation of baristas across the UK and Ireland.”

The company said that coffee continues to boom following the pandemic and declared its aim to offer an “even more customer-centric operation” after unifying the UK and Ireland business.

Mr Chadderton noted: “We are seeing new markets emerge as businesses look to grow their sources of revenue. Sectors such as garden centres no longer simply use their cafes as a footfall driver but is a critical part of their income.

“Matthew Algie is perfect positioned to help these businesses and our staff are experts in helping firms get more out of coffee offering. Whether it be helping firms move to more sustainable operations by using our carbon neutral products, or simple supporting local cafes adapt to the ever-changing trends within the market- this new announcement will accelerate our ability to support out tens of thousands of customers.

“I look forward to leading this famous business into the next chapter of its illustrious history.”