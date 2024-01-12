Staff were also told in November they may have to reapply for their existing roles, a move which the GMB union, which represents around a third of security staff, was designed to intimidate its members into accepting the changes.

It has warned that legal and industrial action could follow if the changes are not scrapped, and has written to the convenor of the University’s Court, Dame Sue Bruce, and other members of the governing body, detailing the concerns of the staff.

GMB Scotland organiser John Slaven said: "These proposed changes would dramatically impact the lives of our members, risk their physical and mental health and force some to give up jobs after many years of important and committed work for the university.

“They were appalled to be told they may have to reapply for their jobs, similar to the ‘hire and fire’ policies that have absolutely no place in a modern workplace, never mind an institution as respected as this.

“It is brazen intimidation, a threat designed to steamroller these changes through.

"These kind of changes being introduced in this kind of way is completely unacceptable. It does not happen at other universities and it should not be happening at Strathclyde.

“We asked management three times if these changes will be imposed if agreement with staff cannot be reached and were given no reassurance whatsoever.

“It is very unlikely that any of those managers attempting to force these changes through have been forced to work 12-hour shifts, have managers decide when they will take leave, or been forced to reapply for their jobs.

“Why should our members be asked to accept such brutal, life-changing proposals?

“They are rightly angry and absolutely united in opposition. The university must understand and act urgently to reassure these experienced and committed workers.”

A spokesperson for the University of Strathclyde said: “The University is consulting with staff and recognised trade unions on proposed changes to working arrangements for security personnel.

"No decisions have yet been made. While the GMB is not one of the recognised trade unions at Strathclyde, the University has responded to communications from GMB about this consultation process.”