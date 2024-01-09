"The business has been in our clients’ hands for the last four years during which time they have gained an excellent reputation for their business enjoying a loyal custom in the public bar as well as trading the letting bedrooms very successfully,” the agent said.

"The bar side of the business has been transformed over the last few years and ensures a solid year-round income for the owners."

The agent also said: "This opportunity would certainly suit a couple/partnership team and those with an interest in food and the promotion of accommodation. The business is located in the largest village in the East Neuk of Fife attracting visitors all year round but especially peaking during the summer months.

"The business is very neatly presented and in terms of ingoing capital expenditure, will not require anything specific beyond some personal touches if so required."

There is an owner's flat on the first floor above the public bar with private entrance. Anstruther is described as a picturesque village in the East Neuk situated close to the towns of Pittenweem, Elie and Crail.

The agent added: "The Royal Hotel occupies a prominent trading location on Rodger Street, one of the main streets leading from the Crail Road (A917) which passes through the village down to the harbour," the agent said.

"Anstruther harbour is still a working harbour used by fishing boats and pleasure craft and is also home to the Anstruther Fish Bar (world famous and award winning).

"The property is offered on a lease agreement with around six years left on the current lease and a rent of £24,000 per annum. The landlord has indicated that this could be extended or a new lease issued for 10 years."

Founder 'devastated' as housebuilder collapses, 217 jobs lost

Scottish housebuilder Stewart Milne Group has fallen into administration, with 217 of the workforce of more than 300 made redundant.

Founder Stewart Milne declared he was “devastated” by the "unexpected outcome" of a "sale process", declaring that lender Lloyds Banking Group had not accepted either of two bids and had withdrawn funding. One of the bids is believed to have come from Mr Milne.

Scottish retailers lament lack of Christmas cheer

Scottish retailers are lamenting a disappointing Christmas, as new figures show sales in December were well adrift of the same month in 2022.

Total sales in Scotland increased by 1.9% over the five weeks from November 26 to December 30, compared with December 2022, when they had grown by 11.3%, figures released by the Scottish Retail Consortium today reveal. This was below the three-month average increase of 2.6% and the 12-month average growth of 6.9%.