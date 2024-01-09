A historic hotel with bar, restaurant and beer garden in a picturesque Scottish harbour village has been put on the market.
Cornerstone Business Agents is handling the Royal Hotel, Anstruther, leasehold of the "very popular" pub at a £45,000 premium.
"The business has been in our clients’ hands for the last four years during which time they have gained an excellent reputation for their business enjoying a loyal custom in the public bar as well as trading the letting bedrooms very successfully,” the agent said.
"The bar side of the business has been transformed over the last few years and ensures a solid year-round income for the owners."
The agent also said: "This opportunity would certainly suit a couple/partnership team and those with an interest in food and the promotion of accommodation. The business is located in the largest village in the East Neuk of Fife attracting visitors all year round but especially peaking during the summer months.
"The business is very neatly presented and in terms of ingoing capital expenditure, will not require anything specific beyond some personal touches if so required."
There is an owner's flat on the first floor above the public bar with private entrance. Anstruther is described as a picturesque village in the East Neuk situated close to the towns of Pittenweem, Elie and Crail.
The agent added: "The Royal Hotel occupies a prominent trading location on Rodger Street, one of the main streets leading from the Crail Road (A917) which passes through the village down to the harbour," the agent said.
"Anstruther harbour is still a working harbour used by fishing boats and pleasure craft and is also home to the Anstruther Fish Bar (world famous and award winning).
"The property is offered on a lease agreement with around six years left on the current lease and a rent of £24,000 per annum. The landlord has indicated that this could be extended or a new lease issued for 10 years."
