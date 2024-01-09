The Edinburgh brewery is bringing back its Iron Brew beer as well as two new creations: Iron Brew Float and Fiery Ginger Iron Brew.

Around 100 bars across the UK are set to stock the orange brew, with online orders launching today (January 9).

Vault City co-founder Steven Smith-Hay is confident that the new release will go down a treat – with last year it sold out in less than 24 hours.

READ MORE: Scottish brewery launches deep-fried Mars bar-flavoured beer

He said: “We know products like this – beloved, filled with nostalgia and a bit of novelty – can help bars during those difficult months between Dry January and restrictions where people aren’t buying lots of beer.

“Our take on the ‘nation’s favourite soft drink’, is packed with pride and iron-y goodness in every sip – it’s the perfect drink with Burns Night just around the corner (25 January).

“Every Scot loves a can of the orange stuff; the bold colour and unique flavour evoke a sense of national pride that’s otherwise only found when talking about Scottish tap water.

“This beer trio pays homage to one of Scotland’s great loves and two of Scotland’s greatest exports - an iconic ginger drink and an iconic ginger hair colour. What could be better than toasting the haggis drinks like these?”

Vault City describe The Brew Float as "a boozy twist on the iconic Scottish dessert" and Fiery Ginger Iron Brew as "a fiery but refreshing take on ginger beer, boasting subtle spice and the not-so-subtle Scottish flavour".

Each can features a limited edition vintage design ironically drawing inspiration from stereotypical Scottish tropes: red-headed characters ironing their kilts and facing off against Highland cows.

Vault City is known for its nostalgia infused creations - including beers inspired by Toxic Waste sweets, Wagon Wheel biscuits, neapolitan scoop ice cream and grape soda.