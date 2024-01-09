A Scottish brewery has launched a trio of Iron Brew-flavoured sour beers.
Vault City Brewing said the tripple tipple pays tribute to Scotland's other national drink.
The Edinburgh brewery is bringing back its Iron Brew beer as well as two new creations: Iron Brew Float and Fiery Ginger Iron Brew.
Around 100 bars across the UK are set to stock the orange brew, with online orders launching today (January 9).
Vault City co-founder Steven Smith-Hay is confident that the new release will go down a treat – with last year it sold out in less than 24 hours.
READ MORE: Scottish brewery launches deep-fried Mars bar-flavoured beer
He said: “We know products like this – beloved, filled with nostalgia and a bit of novelty – can help bars during those difficult months between Dry January and restrictions where people aren’t buying lots of beer.
“Our take on the ‘nation’s favourite soft drink’, is packed with pride and iron-y goodness in every sip – it’s the perfect drink with Burns Night just around the corner (25 January).
“Every Scot loves a can of the orange stuff; the bold colour and unique flavour evoke a sense of national pride that’s otherwise only found when talking about Scottish tap water.
“This beer trio pays homage to one of Scotland’s great loves and two of Scotland’s greatest exports - an iconic ginger drink and an iconic ginger hair colour. What could be better than toasting the haggis drinks like these?”
Vault City describe The Brew Float as "a boozy twist on the iconic Scottish dessert" and Fiery Ginger Iron Brew as "a fiery but refreshing take on ginger beer, boasting subtle spice and the not-so-subtle Scottish flavour".
Each can features a limited edition vintage design ironically drawing inspiration from stereotypical Scottish tropes: red-headed characters ironing their kilts and facing off against Highland cows.
Vault City is known for its nostalgia infused creations - including beers inspired by Toxic Waste sweets, Wagon Wheel biscuits, neapolitan scoop ice cream and grape soda.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here