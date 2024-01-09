A Scottish airport has announced changes to its selection of food and drink outlets as a new brand prepares to open this year.
A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport yesterday advised travellers that they may 'see some movement' around its cafes and coffee shops from this week onwards as work is carried out.
The space next to International Arrivals 2 before security, which is currently occupied by Starbucks, will soon be taken over by Black Sheep Coffee.
READ MORE: 'Wishing staff all the best': Popular city centre bar announces sudden closure
The popular London brand was first established in 2013, when university flatmates Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth chose to quit their jobs and pursue a career that would 'challenge the establishment, take down the big corporate brands and rid the world of boring, average tasting coffee'.
🆕| We've got some changes to latte you know about.— Edinburgh Airport (@EDI_Airport) January 8, 2024
Next time you're in the airport you'll see movement around some of our cafes and coffee shops, with a new brand on the way...
Black Sheep Coffee shops have since become a common fixture on high streets across the UK, with nine to be found across Scotland.
Alongside a range of barista prepared coffees made with Roubusta beans, their cafes serve a selection of pastries, toasties and bagels.
READ MORE: Scottish hospitality industry must address 'elephant in the room'
Further branches are located in the US, France and the Philippines.
Starbucks will open a new Edinburgh Airport coffee shop in departures, close to gate 10.
For further updates find Edinburgh Airport on X here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here