The space next to International Arrivals 2 before security, which is currently occupied by Starbucks, will soon be taken over by Black Sheep Coffee.

READ MORE: 'Wishing staff all the best': Popular city centre bar announces sudden closure

The popular London brand was first established in 2013, when university flatmates Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth chose to quit their jobs and pursue a career that would 'challenge the establishment, take down the big corporate brands and rid the world of boring, average tasting coffee'.

🆕| We've got some changes to latte you know about.



Next time you're in the airport you'll see movement around some of our cafes and coffee shops, with a new brand on the way... — Edinburgh Airport (@EDI_Airport) January 8, 2024

Black Sheep Coffee shops have since become a common fixture on high streets across the UK, with nine to be found across Scotland.

Alongside a range of barista prepared coffees made with Roubusta beans, their cafes serve a selection of pastries, toasties and bagels.

READ MORE: Scottish hospitality industry must address 'elephant in the room'

Further branches are located in the US, France and the Philippines.

Starbucks will open a new Edinburgh Airport coffee shop in departures, close to gate 10.

For further updates find Edinburgh Airport on X here.