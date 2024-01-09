Cannabis plants worth more than £2 million have been found in a drugs raid, police said.
Officers searched two properties in Dundee and found around 3,000 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of more than £2.25 million.
The searches were carried out in Lorne Street and Ash Street on Monday.
Four men, aged between 26 and 36, have been arrested and charged with drugs offences in connection with the discovery and are expected to appear in court later.
Detective Constable Chris Grieve said: “This is a substantial recovery and highlights our continued commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s serious organised crime strategy.
“We will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in our communities.
“Support from members of the public is absolutely vital to our work and I would continue to encourage anyone with information about drugs in their community to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
