Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells is to hand back her CBE following the fallout from the Horizon IT scandal which led to the wrongful prosecution of hundreds of subpostmasters.
News of her decision came just hours after the UK Government's Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said he was giving “active consideration” to the idea of legislating to overturn the convictions.
Scottish Justice Secretary is due to update MSPs on the Scottish Government's response later thi afternoon.
READ MORE: Horizon convictions: UK Justice Secretary in talks with judges
More than 700 subpostmasters received criminal convictions for allegations such as theft and false accounting after the Post Office introduced faulty software which made it look as if money was missing from shops.
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service estimate that the number of Horizon cases in Scotland could amount to up to 100 cases.
Ms Vennells was awarded her CBE in 2018 for "services to the Post Office."
During her time as chief executive, she routinely denied there was a problem with its Horizon IT system.
In a statement, Ms Vennells said: “I continue to support and focus on co-operating with the Inquiry and expect to be giving evidence in the coming months.
“I have so far maintained my silence as I considered it inappropriate to comment publicly while the Inquiry remains ongoing and before I have provided my oral evidence.
“I am, however, aware of the calls from subpostmasters and others to return my CBE.
“I have listened and I confirm that I return my CBE with immediate effect.
“I am truly sorry for the devastation caused to the sub-postmasters and their families, whose lives were torn apart by being wrongly accused and wrongly prosecuted as a result of the Horizon system.
“I now intend to continue to focus on assisting the Inquiry and will not make any further public comment until it has concluded.”
Ms Vennells role in the Horizon scandal is back in the spotlight following the ITV drama, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel