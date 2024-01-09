Scottish Justice Secretary is due to update MSPs on the Scottish Government's response later thi afternoon.

READ MORE: Horizon convictions: UK Justice Secretary in talks with judges

More than 700 subpostmasters received criminal convictions for allegations such as theft and false accounting after the Post Office introduced faulty software which made it look as if money was missing from shops.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service ­estimate that the number of Horizon cases in ­Scotland could amount to up to 100 cases.

Ms Vennells was awarded her CBE in 2018 for "services to the Post Office."

During her time as chief executive, she routinely denied there was a problem with its Horizon IT system.

In a statement, Ms Vennells said: “I continue to support and focus on co-operating with the Inquiry and expect to be giving evidence in the coming months.

“I have so far maintained my silence as I considered it inappropriate to comment publicly while the Inquiry remains ongoing and before I have provided my oral evidence.

“I am, however, aware of the calls from subpostmasters and others to return my CBE.

“I have listened and I confirm that I return my CBE with immediate effect.

“I am truly sorry for the devastation caused to the sub-postmasters and their families, whose lives were torn apart by being wrongly accused and wrongly prosecuted as a result of the Horizon system.

“I now intend to continue to focus on assisting the Inquiry and will not make any further public comment until it has concluded.”

Ms Vennells role in the Horizon scandal is back in the spotlight following the ITV drama, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.