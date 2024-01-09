A 33-year-old woman has been convicted after admitting killing Michele Rutherford, 54, at a care facility in Stirling.
Kellyanne McNaughton pleaded guilty to culpable homicide when she appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.
Michele Rutherford was working at the facility on Craighall Street before she was seriously injured shortly after 11am on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment but was later pronounced dead.
READ MORE: Sentencing of child abuse ring delayed for three months
McNaughton was arrested on the same day.
Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “Michele Rutherford lost her life in tragic circumstances while at work caring for others.
“We know her loss has had a lasting impact on a great many people and, of course, in particular her family.
“Nothing can change what happened but I hope that this conviction can provide some degree of closure.”
Kellyanne McNaughton will be sentenced at a later date, Police Scotland said.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here