Michele Rutherford was working at the facility on Craighall Street before she was seriously injured shortly after 11am on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

McNaughton was arrested on the same day.

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “Michele Rutherford lost her life in tragic circumstances while at work caring for others.

“We know her loss has had a lasting impact on a great many people and, of course, in particular her family.

“Nothing can change what happened but I hope that this conviction can provide some degree of closure.”

Kellyanne McNaughton will be sentenced at a later date, Police Scotland said.