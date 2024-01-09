January is a traditionally lean month, as friends pledge to follow health kicks, give up the booze or simply insist on staying home to save some cash after a busy festive season.
But we say there's no harm in the occasional treat, especially one that won't break the bank.
Here are our recommendations for six restaurants in and around Glasgow currently offering bargain deals for steak frites.
Chateau-x
10 Claremont Street, Finnieston
The award-winning Chateau-x runs a popular £10 steak frites offer from Monday to Wednesday every week.
Tables are reserved for walk-ins, and thrifty diners can choose from a section of homemade sauces
Innis & Gunn Taproom
24 West Nile Street, city centre
The most expensive of deals on our list, but the steak frites special offer at the Innis & Gunn Taproom offers serious bang for your buck.
Every Wednesday for the price of £19.95, a special menu kicks off with a glass of The Original followed by a hearty plate of 35-day dry-aged Scottish steak, garlic butter fries and beer-infused steak sauce.
The real draw is that once a first portion of steak is polished off, a second can be ordered free of charge while fries are 'bottomless'.
Our advice? Arrive hungry.
The Loveable Rogue
10 Whitehill Street, Dennistoun
Thursday night is steak frites night at the Loveable Rogue where Bavette steak is served medium rare with whisky & peppercorn jus for just £10 per person.
Or you can push the boat out and top your beef with king prawns and herby garlic butter for an extra £4.
Kilmurry & Co
210-212 Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands
Anyone looking for a weekend date night on a budget should head to Kilmurry & Co in Glasgow's Southside.
There you'll find £10 steak frites every Friday and Saturday from 4.00pm.
Bloc+
117 Bath Street, city centre
Bloc+ launched a weekly 'Steak Wednesday' years before steak frites deals became popular in the city and earns a spot on our list by continuing to offer incredible value for money.
It might be a stretch to compare it to the classic French dish, but £6 will buy you 6oz of Scottish sirloin steak with seasoned fries, grilled tomato, flat cup mushroom and an 'infamous' peppercorn sauce.
Beat 6
149 Milngavie Road, Bearsden
Although Beat 6 is found just on the outskirts of Glasgow, a mid-week trip to Bearsden is well worth it to indulge in another £10 steak frites offer.
Steak and skinny fries are accompanied by a luxurious Sauce Au Poivre with 100% of profits from each meal donated to the Beatson Cancer Charity.
