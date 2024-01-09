Members of the public are being called on to report any suspicions they may have about child sexual abuse as part of a UK-wide campaign to tackle record-high numbers of offences.
New figures show that in 2022/23 some 5557 child sexual offences were recorded by Police Scotland, including rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming and indecent communication.
Freedom of information data totalled 86,962 child sexual offences recorded by police across the UK in the same time period.
The figures, compiled by the charity the NSPCC, are some of the highest on record since the charity started its annual research 16 years ago.
The NSPCC is calling on the general public, including those who work with children, to use its helpline to express any concerns they may have regarding a child, even if they are not certain.
Kam Thandi, Helpline Director at the NSPCC, said: “The high numbers of child sexual offences being reported by the police in Scotland and across the UK are a warning to us all that more must be done to tackle this abuse.
"This new helpline campaign, in partnership with the Home Office, will encourage the general public and professionals to reach out with concerns about child sexual abuse. "All of us must play our part in protecting children.
"The Helpline deals with concerns about children, no matter how big or small, and we’re encouraging adults to contact us."
Together they are encouraging the public to contact the charity’s UK adult Helpline if they are concerned that a child could be at risk.
The partnership will also encourage people to report on instances where there are concerns that a child might be experiencing sexual abuse.
The Home Office is providing funding for the NSPCC Helpline to increase capacity and to raise awareness of the service to the public and professionals.
One parent in Scotland told the Helpline: "My son has been a victim of scammers online. He’s so withdrawn and hardly sleeping.
"He believed he was talking to a girlfriend online, the same age as him, and ‘she’ convinced him to send explicit images of himself.
"These were actually adult male scammers who are now demanding money from him, or they’ll leak his pictures."
The NSPCC also operates a dedicated Whistleblowing Helpline, which can be contacted for any concerns around child protection issues within the workplace, or other professional organisations.
Childline, the charity’s free child counselling service, hears directly from children on the impact sexual abuse can have on their lives.
A 15-year-old who contacted the helpline said: "Today I told a friend about a family member sexually abusing me and it felt like such a weight off my shoulders.
"I was so young when it started and they’re still in my life; it’s confusing when they’re a normal family member to everyone else.
"It has caused a lot of tears and self-hate. It’s scary talking about it but I knew I needed to tell someone like Childline."
