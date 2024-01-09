Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon are to give evidence to MPs about their experience of working with the UK Government while first minister.
Their Labour predecessors Lord Jack McConnell and Henry McLeish will also appear before the Commons Scottish Affairs Committee, which is examining intergovernmental relations.
Mr Salmond, who was first minister from 2007 to 2014, is due to go before the committee on February 19, with dates for the other former FMs yet to be confirmed.
However they are all expected to give evidence in the first half of 2024, which marks the 25th anniversary of devolution.
SNP MP Pete Wishart, the chair of the cross-party committee, has also extended an invitation to the six former prime ministers to lead the UK since 1999.
The inquiry has already received written evidence from Sir Tony Blair and Lord David Cameron, but Mr Wishart said they will now be asked to appear in person.
Gordon Brown, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss will also be asked to testify.
Mr Wishart said: “It’s a clear demonstration of the importance of this work that all living former Scottish first ministers have agreed to appear in front of the committee as part of the inquiry into relations between the UK and Scottish Governments since 1998.
“Given that we will hear from all living former first ministers of Scotland, we will be inviting all former UK prime ministers who have been in power since the implementation of the Scotland Act to appear in front of the committee.
“I sincerely hope they will match the commitment of their Scottish Government counterparts and accept our invitation.”
