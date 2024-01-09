The mother of a 21-year-old who took her own life behind bars has told an inquiry how she seemed “petrified” of other prisoners the day before her body was discovered.
Linda Allan, 56, told Falkirk Sheriff Court her daughter Katie also appeared “exhausted” after reporting being kept awake at night by other prisoners shouting abuse at her from neighbouring cells.
Mrs Allan was giving evidence on the second day of a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) examining the circumstances of her daughter’s death and the death of 16-year-old William Lindsay at Polmont young offenders institution in 2018.
Ms Allan, a student at The University of Glasgow, was found dead in her cell on June 4 as she was serving a 16-month sentence for drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Mr Lindsay, who had been in care repeatedly, was found dead in his cell on October 7 – three days after being admitted as there was no space in a children’s secure unit.
READ MORE: Fatal accident inquiry to begin into two suicides at Polmont YOI
He was remanded at Polmont despite having a history of making attempts on his life.
Mrs Allan told the inquiry she and her son Scott visited her daughter at Polmont on June 3, during which Ms Allan broke down in tears as she recounted her days in prison.
She said there had been a fight in the area where her daughter was being held and that other prisoners had been shouting derogatory comments at Ms Allan from their cells since then.
“She was petrified and exhausted as she hadn’t slept,” Mrs Allan said.
“She told me she had asked to be moved to another cell.
“She didn’t feel safe. She was terrified of the unpredictability of the environment she was in.”
Mrs Allan went on to recall how her daughter also appeared to be “frightened” of certain prison officers who were supervising her.
“She spoke highly of a number of prison officers but she was clearly frightened of other prison officers,” she told the inquiry.
On Monday, the inquiry heard Ms Allan was found to have traces of an antidepressant which was not prescribed to her, during a post-mortem examination.
She suffered from alopecia and had a history of self-harming which prison staff were aware of.
She was last seen alive by a prison officer as she watched TV, and said “Hi”, just after 8pm, before taking her own life. She was found by a prison officer just before 6am on June 4.
Ms Allan had lost seven kilos (15lb) while in custody over a period of four months after being imprisoned.
In April 2018, her solicitor had urged the Scottish Prison Service to get her medical treatment for alopecia and eczema.
The FAI is examining the circumstances of both deaths, with particular focus on the SPS’s Talk To Me strategy in relation to the prevention of suicide in jails, and is expected to last three weeks.
It will seek to establish what, if any, precautions could have been taken, or could be implemented to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.
The inquiry continues.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here