READ MORE: Affordable student accommodation proposals for St Andrews

"The more longer-term student market we are targeting will bring energy and investment to the city centre and ensure deliverability of a superbly designed development to replace the existing office block which has remained vacant for four years," said David Westwater, Scottish regional director for Artisan.

He added that the development has been welcomed by local restaurants, cafes and bars which are all currently suffering from the decline of office workers returning to the city centre following the pandemic. In addition, there is a general recognition of the need for more student accommodation in the city.

“We have engaged with the local business community, which is suffering with the decline of office workers following the pandemic, and they widely welcomed the prospect of renewed investment and energy that the development will bring to the area," Mr Westwater said. "We will actively work with our neighbours to make the development an active and integral part of the local area, providing opportunities for our neighbours to share communal meeting spaces."

Martin Corbett, chief executive of Homes for Students, said: “We are proud to have worked closely with Artisan Real Estate to ensure this is a best-in-class purpose-built scheme by providing high quality accommodation and amenities which students will enjoy living in.

"We will ensure we provide our residents with an exceptional student experience and encourage them to integrate and support the needs of the local community alongside our own highly experienced team who will foster and support their wellbeing.”