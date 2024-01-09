A Scottish Gin will soon make its way into the hands of some of the world’s biggest film stars after being selected for an Oscar nominee gift bag.
Angus-based producer, The Gin Bothy will provide an exclusive small batch distillation for luxury the ‘swag bags’ that will be gifted to a total of 25 nominees this year.
A shortlist announced on Tuesday, January 23 could include Cillian Murphy, Leonardo DiCaprio and Emma Stone.
Nominees will receive an ‘Everyone Wins’ gift bag, hand delivered by Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets and estimated to be worth around $125,000.
Distinctive Assets owner Lash Fary has said that businesses showcased in the Oscars gift bag can “meaningfully benefit from the global exposure that being associated with Hollywood’s biggest night affords them“.
60 items are reported to be included in each bag, with past editions including plots of Scottish land.
Kim Cameron, founder of Gin Bothy, said: “It's an absolute honour to have our gin selected by the Oscars for inclusion in this year's nominee gift bags.”
Speaking of her business, Cameron continued: “‘Gin Bothy is all about reconnecting with our past.
"The principle of respect – for mountain, river and farm – is ingrained in our work and shines through in the products we’re proud to make.
“When I first launched Gin Bothy, it was about making the most of what the land had to offer. It was simple really: surplus fresh berry juice from my jam-making operation was not going to waste.
“I experimented, infusing gin with the fruit juice. The Gin Bothy was born.
“Today our gins are appreciated by customers who, as they first put bottle to glass, are sealing their own connection with the Scottish glens.”
The London Gin provided by the Gin Bothy for the Oscars goodie bags will be a premium product, crafted with Scottish heather, pine and rosemary.
Ahead of the awards ceremony on March 10, Ms Cameron described the spirit as 'a real taste of Scotland in a bottle'.
For more information on Gin Bothy find their website here.
