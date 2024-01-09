The 12,500 sq ft market-style food hall will include an in-store bakery for freshly-baked breads and pastries and a dedicated M&S Wine Shop.

The new-look M&S Linlithgow Foodhall follows the retailer’s £10million investment in Scotland last year including its East Kilbride, Bishopbriggs and Glasgow West End stores.

READ MORE: Edinburgh brewer launches trio of Iron Brew-flavoured sour beers

More than 60 new jobs have been created in the local area, M&S said.

Store Manager, Brian Torley said: “We look forward to welcoming the community to our new Linlithgow store when we open on Burns Day.

"The new Foodhall is packed with so many exciting new features which we can’t wait to reveal, and we’re counting down the days to finally open the doors and see local customers experience it for themselves.”

To celebrate opening on Burns Day, those visiting the store on January 25 will be treated to some Scottish entertainment.