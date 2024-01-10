The group has now acquired the award-winning laser and visual installation company, saying the addition of funktioncreep services to the 21CC portfolio will bolster its offering, "enhancing its ability to offer a full turnkey of event design and technical solutions on a large scale to new and existing clients".

Castle of Light by Funktioncreep Lasers, who worked on Edinburgh's Hogmanay (Image: Simon Messer Photography)

Geoff Crow, director of 21CC Group, based near Edinburgh, said: "In line with our ambition to become the market leaders in event sector technology and sustainable technical advancements, and with sustainable event delivery high on the political and social agenda, the next natural stage of development for 21CC Group is lasers, projections, and holographic productions."

He added: "One of our founding mantras was to be at the cutting edge of technology within the events sector and acquiring funktioncreep brings new skills, experiences and abilities into 21CC Group, which will enable us to push and develop new technologies within the sector, to ensure we remain just that; on the cutting edge of technology."

The two companies worked on Wondrous Woods near Edinburgh together (Image: Funktioncreep)

The firm said the six-figure deal will create new opportunities for 21CC Group to move into new sectors and deliver even bigger and more high-energy, high-impact events with the addition of laser displays, 3D video mapping and visual effects, boosting growth for the sector UK-wide.

Funktioncreep, known for its impressive technical expertise, including laser shows, tour and festival video operators, innovative architectural projection mapping, LED and holographic projections and in-house content creation, is based in Midlothian and has delivered more than 1,600 bespoke productions since it was established in 2006.

Funktioncreep at Creamfields Steelyard (Image: Andy Stentiford)

Clients include Peter Vardy, People’s Postcode Lottery, Culture Creative, Tigerlily and Edinburgh’s Hogmanay as well as A-list festivals such as Glastonbury, TRNSMT, Creamfields, Celtic Connections and Terminal V.

Andy Stentiford, funktioncreep technical director, said: "Having worked alongside 21CC Group on many high-profile projects, we have witnessed first-hand the energy, skill, and enthusiasm the team brings to every event, and this very much aligns with our ethos.

Geoff Crow, director of 21CC Group, left, and Andy Stentiford, funktioncreep technical director (Image: 21CC Group/Funktioncreep)

"Alongside our excellent working relationship, the new technologies employed by both companies on events have blurred the line between our businesses, so it made complete sense to join forces, allowing us to bring the joint 21CC Group / funktioncreep offering to all our clients. This structure will also enable funktioncreep to offer existing clients a wider range of in-house services."

Mr Crow also said: "The addition of functioncreep will enable us to enhance the existing 21CC Group turnkey solution to clients, offering clients full service from top to bottom, including event management, design, technical delivery, production, AV, projection, lasers, lighting, sound, screens, fireworks, flames and SFX - all in house, all with a single point of contact, which massively simplifies the journey for clients."