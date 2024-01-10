A Scottish events company behind Glasgow Christmas Lights and UCI World Cycling Championships has acquired a key sector player that has provided shows at Glastonbury and Edinburgh's Hogmanay.
It comes after both firms worked on events together including Glasgow extravaganzas and Wondrous Woods 2023 at Hopetoun House where the funktioncreep set up an aurora and an interactive laser-projected fairy installation for the 21CC Group.
The group has now acquired the award-winning laser and visual installation company, saying the addition of funktioncreep services to the 21CC portfolio will bolster its offering, "enhancing its ability to offer a full turnkey of event design and technical solutions on a large scale to new and existing clients".
Geoff Crow, director of 21CC Group, based near Edinburgh, said: "In line with our ambition to become the market leaders in event sector technology and sustainable technical advancements, and with sustainable event delivery high on the political and social agenda, the next natural stage of development for 21CC Group is lasers, projections, and holographic productions."
READ MORE: New fireworks festival to take place across Scotland
He added: "One of our founding mantras was to be at the cutting edge of technology within the events sector and acquiring funktioncreep brings new skills, experiences and abilities into 21CC Group, which will enable us to push and develop new technologies within the sector, to ensure we remain just that; on the cutting edge of technology."
The firm said the six-figure deal will create new opportunities for 21CC Group to move into new sectors and deliver even bigger and more high-energy, high-impact events with the addition of laser displays, 3D video mapping and visual effects, boosting growth for the sector UK-wide.
READ MORE: Finally, a Scottish festival worthy of replacing T in the Park
Funktioncreep, known for its impressive technical expertise, including laser shows, tour and festival video operators, innovative architectural projection mapping, LED and holographic projections and in-house content creation, is based in Midlothian and has delivered more than 1,600 bespoke productions since it was established in 2006.
Clients include Peter Vardy, People’s Postcode Lottery, Culture Creative, Tigerlily and Edinburgh’s Hogmanay as well as A-list festivals such as Glastonbury, TRNSMT, Creamfields, Celtic Connections and Terminal V.
READ MORE: Scottish conference centre hails 'strongest pipeline' of events
Andy Stentiford, funktioncreep technical director, said: "Having worked alongside 21CC Group on many high-profile projects, we have witnessed first-hand the energy, skill, and enthusiasm the team brings to every event, and this very much aligns with our ethos.
"Alongside our excellent working relationship, the new technologies employed by both companies on events have blurred the line between our businesses, so it made complete sense to join forces, allowing us to bring the joint 21CC Group / funktioncreep offering to all our clients. This structure will also enable funktioncreep to offer existing clients a wider range of in-house services."
Mr Crow also said: "The addition of functioncreep will enable us to enhance the existing 21CC Group turnkey solution to clients, offering clients full service from top to bottom, including event management, design, technical delivery, production, AV, projection, lasers, lighting, sound, screens, fireworks, flames and SFX - all in house, all with a single point of contact, which massively simplifies the journey for clients."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here